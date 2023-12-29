One of Netflix's biggest franchises has interesting news about its continuation. Will we really see a second part or will they never make one?

Netflix has news about the continuation of one of its biggest franchises. The streaming platform could be developing a sequel to Triple Frontier, according to comments from Charlie Hunnam, who mentioned that the project is in the early stages as the film's main producer. Although there are no official guarantees, this has fueled the interest of fans of the first film.

However, the absence of Tom “Redfly” Davis, played by Ben Affleck and key to the plot of the Netflix original film, poses a challenge, given his death in the previous installment. Charlie Hunnam, who played the role of William “Ironhead” Miller, dropped some details about the developing plot for the sequel, noting his interest in further exploring the lives of military personnel in the film.

What could be the story of 'Triple Frontier 2'?

Although Ben Affleck is unlikely to return in Triple Frontera 2 de Netflix, the other four main cast members could reprise their roles. The possibility of director JC Chandor returning to the franchise also raises expectations among fans.

The plot of the sequel on Netflix could focus on the recovery of money hidden by the team in the first film, which would involve bringing the Special Forces group together again, promising more action and intensity for viewers. Although there is speculation about the approach, there are no definitive details yet on the direction the sequel will take. Fans are eagerly awaiting more information about this possible next chapter of the Triple Frontier franchise.

Fuente: Looper

