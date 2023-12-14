With the transparency of the data, the cancellation of some of its series could be more justified taking into account the data that Netflix has provided

Netflix has taken a big step towards greater transparency by announce that it will reveal audience data twice a year, including viewing times for specific titles. This initiative stands out for its reach, covering more than 18,000 titles available on the platform, both new and licensed programming.

An interesting fact is that television series seem to be more popular on Netflix than movies. For example, the hit series “The Night Agent” racked up more than 800 million hours watched since its premiere. Likewise, the popular series “Ginny & Georgia” has accumulated almost 1 billion hours watched in its two seasons, demonstrating surprising popularity.

In contrast, the most-watched movie during the reporting period, “The Mother” starring Jennifer Lopez, only reached No. 14 with nearly 250 million hours watched. This data suggests a trend among subscribers towards series in marathon format.

In addition to “The Night Agent” and “Ginny & Georgia,” other series that stood out include “Wednesday” Season 1 with 507.7 million views, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” with 503 million viewsy “You” Season 4 with 440.6 million views. International titles such as “The Glory” Season 1 from Korea and “La Reina del Sur” Season 3 in Spain, with 622.8 million and 429.6 million views respectively.

It is informal de “What we saw”, is one more step by Netflix to be more open about its numbers, continuing the trend started with its weekly Top 10 lists. The company also noted that success “comes in all shapes and sizes, and is not determined by hours watched alone.” These numbers will provide creators and industry colleagues with a broader and deeper view of Netflix's audience.

Netflix, beyond the numbers: A detailed analysis of its impact on the entertainment industry

Netflix, by revealing extensive viewing data, not only shows its growth and popularity, but also offers a window into the changing landscape of the entertainment industry. Analyzing these numbers allows us to better understand viewer preferences and emerging trends in media consumption.

The rise of international series is a key point. Titles such as “The Glory” from Korea and “La Reina del Sur” from Spain demonstrate that Netflix has transcended geographical and cultural barriers, popularizing content from various regions. This underlines the increasing globalization of entertainment, where stories from one country can resonate with audiences around the world.

The preference for series over movies It is also significant. The success of “The Night Agent” and “Ginny & Georgia” compared to films like “The Mother” indicates that viewers prefer to commit to the longer, more developed stories that are characteristic of the series. This could influence Netflix's future production decisions, favoring the creation of more original series instead of movies.

Besides, the impact of these numbers on the streaming industry is considerable. By publicly sharing this data, Netflix not only increases its transparency but also sets a precedent for other streaming services. This could lead to more intense competition based on the quality and popularity of content, benefiting consumers.

These data reflect the power of Netflix as a shaper of cultural trends. Series like “Wednesday” and “You” not only accumulate hours of viewing, but also generate conversations on social networks and popular culture. This phenomenon highlights Netflix's ability to influence what is talked about and watched in today's society.

Netflix data reveals much more than just numbers; They offer a unique perspective on consumer behavior and emerging trends in the entertainment industry, continually redefining what it means to be a giant in the world of streaming.