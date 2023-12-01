Netflix will publish a new miniseries with narratives related to drug trafficking. On this occasion the bet is to show the story of Griselda Blanco, a Colombian drug trafficker who established her illegal market in Miami for two decades at the end of the last century.

The criminal managed to connect Florida con Colombia under the sponsorship of Pablo Escobar. “The Black Widow” managed to position the Medellín cartel as one of the most profitable drug trafficking organizations in history.

Who will star in the series?

The person in charge of bringing the life of this drug trafficker to the small screen will be Sofía Vergara, who will have to exchange smiles for bullets. In the newly released trailer, the category of the protagonist is glimpsed, from her formation to the top, through a series of multifaceted motivations.

Sofía Vergara will be accompanied by her countrywoman Karol G, who will debut on the Netflix platform with the role of Carla, Griselda’s best friend. The trailer is scored by Call me of Blondiecompleting this trinity of female empowerment and strength.

The miniseries will consist of 6 chapters and can be seen starting January 25, 2024so it will be one of the producer’s bets to start the year.

