Netflix Games, the gaming division of the streaming giant, has made it known that it has around 90 video games in development which will be made available to subscribers soon.

In the end of year report by Mike Verdu, the head of Netflix Games, the company's commitment to the video game sector is reiterated, so much so that it is made known that the long-term goal is to make video games available on many more devices. Netflix has in fact started to test its application for TV and PC in North America and the United Kingdom, with the possibility of this coming to other countries as well.

The first games from its in-house studios have been released, including Night School's Oxenfree II: Lost Signals and Boss Fight Entertainment's Netflix Stories: Love is Blind, while Spry Fox's Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit will be released next year. In total, 86 video games are already available on the platform without additional costs or microtransactions.

Finally, Verdu lets it be known that among the almost 90 titles in progress at Netflix Games we find a video game inspired by Rebel Moon and another set in the narrative universe of Squid Game.

