There are series that take a while to be renewed on Netflix, but Mizu has already waited long enough to start her journey of revenge.

At the beginning of November, Netflix premiered an animated series that, as was the case with productions like The Squid Game, arrived without making any special noise. But it didn’t take long for Blue-Eyed Samurai to stand out among animation fans.

The series created by Michael Green (Blade Runner 2049) y Amber Noizumi takes us directly to Feudal Japan, in the middle of the Edo period, to follow in the footsteps of Rootsa mixed-race samurai seen as an abomination by a society that had closed itself off to the rest of the world.

Mizu sets out on revenge when she has the opportunity to hunt down the white man who abused her mother and, by extension, is her father, but also responsible for the “curse” she suffers daily.

In a country where his gaze betrays his ancestry, Mizu has more than one secret to hide behind his glasses and hat, but he makes up for it with extraordinary determination and a mastery with the sword that many would like.

Mizu will return to Netflix to continue his vendetta

The overwhelming critical and public success of Blue-Eyed Samurai has not gone unnoticed by Netflix, which has already renewed the serie original for a second season, as reported by CBR.

The fantastic animation and the violent and heartbreaking approach of the series have delighted the public, giving it an 8.3 rating on platforms such as FilmAffinity.

Blue-Eyed Samurai is an animated series for adults with a high content of violent scenes and more than one scene with nudity and sex. All of them are so well put together that they show that, although it does not always happen, sometimes Western creatives, with advice, of course, are capable of capturing Japanese culture.

If you have not yet seen Blue-Eyed Samurai on Netflix and are looking for something that will make you feel like you are in Ghost of Tsushima, its eight episodes of the first season await you on the platform; an appetizer of what is to come in the new batch of chapters.