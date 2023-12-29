Nowadays, it is quite common to spend hours and hours watching the content that we like the most, such as Netflix series or movies.

However, also at this time, because people have more free time and more people in your household are likely to be online at the same time, perhaps Netflix It slows down on occasion, and the problem is not exactly with this streaming service.

Netflix experts have revealed three tricks that you should try to maximize your connection to Internetsomething that will ensure you can view its contents in the best possible way.

First of all, they recommend move the router as close as possible to the device running Netflix.

This way, if you have Netflix on your television, it would be recommended that the television be in the same room as the router, although it is not mandatory.

Note that as we move further away from the router, the WiFi signal will lose intensity, and this could be reflected in the playback of content on Netflix.

Netflix experts also recommend that we do not put the router near other wireless devices and appliancesso it rules out placing it in the kitchen or even at floor level.

It is recommended that you place the router in the central area of ​​your house, such as the living room, and at a medium height, such as on top of a table.

On the other hand, the routers distributed by the operators themselves are not exactly the highest quality, so if you can afford it, you can always change to a new router that has greater intensity.