The Netflix releases in 2023 have left us a few surprises, starting with this film. A film that everyone is surprised to see at the top.

Netflix did not expect this film to become one of the most viewed of 2023. Jennifer López has established herself as an action star on the streaming platform thanks to the surprise success of The Mother, an action thriller that premiered last May 2023. A very unexpected success.

The original movie Netflix, directed by Niki Caro and starring the aforementioned Jennifer López as a mysterious agent in search of her kidnapped daughter and Omari Hardwick as a member of the FBI, has become the most viewed film during the first half of this year on the streaming platform . In fact, it has accumulated a whopping 249 million hours of viewing. Bestial!

Will there be a sequel to 'The Mother' soon?

The success of The Mother has solidified Jennifer Lopez as a star in the action genre, despite her background in action comedies. Although the Netflix sequel has not yet been officially confirmed, the possibility is very high, considering the impact and popularity of the film. Jennifer López suggested the idea of ​​a sequel titled The Daughter, which would likely focus on the character played by Lucy Páez in the first installment.

Jennifer Lopez's role in Netflix's The Mother not only highlights her acting prowess, but also her ability to perform her own stunts, giving the character an authentic and committed touch. Despite the intense action scenes, Lopez claimed to have suffered no serious injuries during filming, balancing her risk with her responsibility as his mother.

Jennifer López, a star in action films

This is not López's first foray into the world of action. Previously, she participated in films such as Assault on the Money Train (1995) and An Explosive Wedding (2022), where action elements were combined with comedy and romance. Additionally, she is set to star in the sci-fi thriller Atlas alongside Simu Liu and Sterling K. Brown, demonstrating her continued commitment to projects in the action-thriller genre.

