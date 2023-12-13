Since the success of One Piece, various production companies have decided to embark on the adaptation of animes much loved by the community. In this case, Netflix is ​​looking to expand its library of live-action series, and the start of production has finally been confirmed. Boku no Hero Academia.

Almost a year ago, we learned the news that the platform, in collaboration with Legendary Entertainment, acquired the rights to the series to bring it to real life. After several months of absolute silence, we have finally obtained details about the start of production through an interview with Collider.

“It’s something I’m working on and I love working on it. I’m excited to do it and bring it to light. It’s something big,” commented screenwriter Joby Harold to the media, who in turn confirmed with a “yes.” resounding that he is already actively working on the film.

Additionally, it has been confirmed that Shinsuke Sato, known for directing Alice in Borderlands, will be the director of the film. The script will be written by Joby Harold, who has worked on projects such as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Army of the Dead. The release date and the cast of actors who will give life to the young superheroes of the UA have not yet been announced.

