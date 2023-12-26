‘Rebel Moon’ It hasn't gone as well as Netflix and Zack Snyder would have liked. Or, at least, it is far from unanimous applause: at the time of writing these lines, the film has a very low 24% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and a not very brilliant 65% audience score. We ourselves didn't like it too much and it is difficult to find enthusiastic opinions in the media and social networks.

The reasons are abundant: there is talk that the obvious inspiration in 'Star Wars' (the film was planned as an official sequel that Lucasfilm was not interested in) works more against it than in its favor, and that the lack of character development and the derivative aesthetics have been of little interest (although it is also fair to say, at the moment the film is at the top of the most viewed films on the platform). It has even been said that Snyder's ambition, who announced before the premiere an R-rated cut that would mean a different film, has only impressed the director's fatal fans.

In fact, Snyder's statements on the matter sound a bit like damage control for the poor reception of a film that has yet to release its second part early next year. Snyder's megalomania could work, for the first time, commercially against him, and the presentation of This second trailer could be part of Netflix's strategy to save the furniture: here we already see how the story of 'The Fire Girl' will continue.

Thus, we see how on the moon of Veldt where the action began, the inhabitants arm themselves to the teeth and train to withstand the attacks of the Imperium. We can see the increasingly mystical ex-soldier robot voiced by Anthony Hopkins and a series of secondary cryptics that promise strong emotions and rituals of dark meaning. 'The Scargiver', which is the title of this second part, will arrive on the platform on April 19.

Header: Netflix

In Xataka | 'Peaky Blinders', 'Wednesday' or 'One Piece': Netflix's rescue raft are the franchises