The streaming platform Netflix continues to surprise its subscribers with the series, films and documentaries that it adds to its catalog month after month. The productions are very varied and meet the expectations of all age groups, so we can find both new releases and titles that have already been shown in cinemas and on television.

On December 20, Netflix released a series that has quickly become a success and has reached the top of the ranking. It is the sequel to a 2020 Mexican film that received the best reviews and now returns in this format, although with another part of the story told in the film.

An unmissable series

The series that everyone is talking about is “Cindy la Regia: The Series”, an original production of Netflix which is starred by Michelle Pellicer, Luciana Vale, Angel Garcia, Carola Cuaron, Vincent Webb y Janneth Villarrealamong others. The launch of its first season has seven episodes of about 30 minutes in length on average.

This series is based on the comedy directed by Catalina Aguilar Mastretta and Santiago Limón, and which in turn was based on a comic strip character created by Ricardo Cucamonga. The plot, despite detaching itself from this film, brings new perspectives on the life of its protagonist, where topics such as first love, identity, hormonal alterations of adolescence and the interference of social networks in youth will be addressed. .

“Cindy the Director: The Serie” has the ability to make its young audience an accomplice and introduce them to a high school environment that is evidently having great success in Netflix. This series It is directed by Miguel Necoechea Jr., Indra Villaseñor Amador and Ruth Cherem Danielprofessionals who have given the production their wisdom to make it what it is today, a week after its premiere, a success that took off quickly and does not want to drop from the top of the ranking.

