One of the big complaints that the public and media have about the platforms is their lack of transparency with their audiences. Unlike traditional television, platforms usually provide very little data, referring only to their greatest hits, and in cases like Prime Video, not even letting us know how many users the platform has (they only give the number of subscribers to Amazon Prime , which is not exactly the same). Conclusion: a total obscurantism from which we can only escape with intuitions from renewed or canceled series, and through surveys and independent studies.

Netflix began to distance itself from this policy a few months ago, first with its famous Tops of the most watched inserted in the platform itself, then giving data about the most watched hours in its first thirty days of broadcast. And then he went on to give the number of estimated views of his most successful programs. Now it goes one step further, with a report (which will be repeated every six months) with data on all the series and movies on the platform that have exceeded 50 million hours of viewing.

It is an invaluable set of data, as it allows us to go back to the platform’s beginnings and snoop around in our favorite series. The report is titled ‘What we have seen’ and is downloadable for anyone who wishes to consult it, but there is one very important issue to keep in mind: The data corresponds to the period from January to June 2023, that is, it does not collect previous data. It is a good collection of data for series released around that period, but in other cases it can give a distorted perspective.

Some data

Let’s see some data. At number one? ‘The Night Agent’, released in March and with 812,100,000 hours viewed, an amount that almost doubles hits like season 4 of ‘You’ or the bombshell ‘Wednesday’, with 507,700,000 hours viewed in position 4. But again: ‘Wednesday’ premiered in November 2022, so when this report began to be counted, a good part of the audience that made it the most viewed series in English in the history of the platform had already consumed it.

Among the interesting data are the excellent numbers of the second season of ‘Ginny and Georgia’, which climbs to second place with 661 million hours, followed by the South Korean ‘Glory’, which endorses the popularity and acceptance of series from that area of ​​Asia. Also notable, in Spanish, are productions such as ‘La Reina del Sur’ in seventh place and with 429 million hours, and further down, the Colombian films ‘Perfil False’ and ‘Pálpito’.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has spoken of the importance of sharing this data and underlined its credibility: “This is the real data we use to run the business.” He confirmed that “the unintended consequence of the lack of data and transparency is an environment of mistrust around data. There is probably more information here than is necessary, but I think it creates a better environment for the unions, for us, for the producers, for the creators and for the press”.

