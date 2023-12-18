Today, the legendary American film director, screenwriter and producer, Steven Spielberg celebrates his 77th birthday. Con seven nominations for the Oscars as best director and two awards won in this category, Spielberg has left an indelible mark on the history of cinema.

The artist known as “King Midas of Hollywood”, due to the box office power of his films, It has a collection of more than ten billion dollars worldwideturning it into the film director with the most in history. His awards also include an award of the Order of the British Empire and the National Humanities Medal. Furthermore, his collaboration with the composer John Williams has given rise to some of the most iconic soundtracks in film history.

In the following list we mention where you can see some of his best films. Celebrate his birthday by enjoying one of the films:

Where to watch Spielberg's best movies?

“The Fabelmans” (2022) – Available in HBO Max: The story of Sammy Fabelman, inspired by “The Greatest Show on Earth”, who ventures to film his own movie with the help of his mother. “Shark” (1975) – Available in Amazon Prime Video: A classic that follows the hunt for a gigantic white shark that threatens a coastal town.

“Schindler's List” (1993) – Available in HBO Max: The moving story of Oskar Schindler, a Nazi businessman who risks everything to save more than a thousand Jews during the Holocaust.

You may be interested: Netflix reveals remake of “One Piece” for its 25th Anniversary

“ET the alien” (1982) – Available in Amazon Prime Video: Elliott and his family protect an adorable alien in this endearing adventure.

“Indiana Jones” (1981) – Available in Disney+: Accompany archaeologist Indiana Jones in his search for the Ark of the Covenant, facing Nazis and dangers. “Jurassic Park” (1993) – Available in Netflix: An exciting theme park experience with dinosaurs created from DNA. “Saving Private Ryan” (1998) – Available in Netflix: Spielberg immerses us in World War II with this intense rescue story.

Celebrate the legacy of Steven Spielberg enjoying their masterpieces on streaming platforms. From shocking dramas to epic adventures, each film reflects the genius and unique vision of this exceptional director.

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel * * *

OB

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions