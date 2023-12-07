The production of the movie Average Height, Average Build has been canceled by Netflix and fans have not taken it very well.

Netflix It has numerous productions underway to continue feeding its catalog with great content. Recently we showed you all the premieres that arrive this month on the platform so that you can enjoy these dates in the best possible way. Nevertheless, There was a specific project that subscribers were looking forward tosince it had all the ingredients to be one of the best movies in all history. And we speak in the past tense because the worst news has been confirmed: It has been canceled.

Thus, the movie Average Height, Average Build will never see the light of day in the Netflix catalog, something that has not sat well with the platform’s subscribers. At the moment no type of explanation has been offered in this regard, but it is one of the cancellations that is generating the most stir in recent months. The reason? The film was called to be the best film in historysince its maximum manager was Adam McKaywho already directed Don’t Look Up and the most interesting of all were the actors who were involved, as well as their plot.

Average Height, Average Build featured Robert Pattinson and Robert Downey Jr. in the lead roles

In this sense, as mentioned, The lead role fell to actor Robert Pattinson as a serial killer who joins the political profession to change the laws. and make them more conducive to murder. The young actor would have starred in the film alongside Robert Downey Jr., who was scheduled to play a retired police officer who refuses to stop investigating certain murders with Pattinson’s character in the spotlight. A plot that attracts attention and that would have been intriguing with these two great actors, but that unfortunately will never see the light of day.

For now, It will not be possible to watch through Netflixbut it is possible that Average Height, Average Build sell your rights to another platformso we should not lose hope that it will become reality at some point.

