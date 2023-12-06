There were plans for a great movie starring Robert Downey Jr and Robert Pattinson, although Netflix has canceled it.

Director Adam McKay released Don’t Look Up (2021) on Netflix and was now preparing a very interesting new story with a stellar cast led by Robert Downey Jr, Amy Adams and Robert Pattinson.

The movie we are talking about is Average Height, Average Build and DL claims it has been cancelled. In part, because Adam McKay has changed his schedule and that has caused him to focus on a new project. His next release will probably be Bad Blood, which is about Elizabeth Holmes, a businesswoman in the pharmaceutical industry who turned out to be a scammer.

What was the canceled movie about?

We will no longer be able to see Average Height, Average Build on Netflix, whose story starred a serial killer (Robert Pattinson) who hires a lobbyist (Amy Adams) to influence different congressmen to change the laws on violent crimes to get away with yours. While Robert Downey Jr was going to play a retired police officer who could not catch the murderer at the time and was still obsessed with the case. So he continued investigating on his behalf until he could bring the author of some atrocious deaths to justice.

This story, mixed with the cinematographic style of Adam McKay who always tries to make his dramas and comedies with a high degree of social denunciation, plus the brutal cast, would surely have been a success on Netflix.

For now, we only know that it has been cancelled, but they may eventually resume the project, since it promised to be very interesting and we could see how it can interfere with the approval of a law, no matter how absurd it may be.

Would you have liked to see this movie on Netflix? Leave me your comments below in the opinion section.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.