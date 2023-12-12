After the enormous success of Blue Eye Samurai, Netflix finally confirms that there will be a second season. Anime lovers smile with satisfaction.

Netflix has announced season 2 of Blue Eye Samurai. The streaming platform has announced the long-awaited second season of Blue-Eyed Samurai. The announcement came through a trailer shared on YouTube, where it was revealed that the series, whose first season debuted last November, has been renewed for its continuation. The announcement video highlights the glowing reviews received, including being called “one of the best shows of 2023.”

This news comes after Blue Eye Samurai received high marks from both critics and Netflix subscribers. With a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, the series has been widely praised by renowned critics on the review website. Furthermore, the audience score is close to 96%, showing broad support from viewers.

The second season was practically assured

The Netflix anime series was described by CBR’s Sam Stone as “an intense, thrilling ride that never loses the essence of the society it explores and celebrates” and an “action-packed blast for action lovers.” Blue Eye Samurai creators Amber Noizumi and Michael Green expressed their excitement about the renewal. A renewal that was expected, given its enormous success.

“When we started this project at Netflix, we set out to bring this very personal story set in Edo period Japan to life in the most authentic and beautiful way possible.” The creators of Blue Eye Samurai praised their team, historians, musicians, martial artists, and cast for exceeding their expectations. They welcomed the passionate support from viewers around the world and promised more thrills for Mizu and her quest for revenge..

Fuente: YouTube

David Lorao

