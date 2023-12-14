Netflix announces new video games for its catalog, including Sonic Mania Plus, The Squid Game, a sequel to Cozy Grove or Game Dev Tycoon.

Netflix It competes directly with Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ or HBO Max as a streaming platform to watch series and movies with original content, but one thing that distinguishes Netflix is ​​that it is the only one that offers a catalog of video games.

And it is a catalog that no one paid much attention to at the beginning (apparently less than 1% of subscribers use it) but that little by little has been filled with games of enormous quality.

Netflix has shown its chest with a trailer celebrating the games already available and confirming those that will come in 2024, such as GTA The Trilogy or Hades: there is 86 games currently availableand more than 90 in development.

And that includes announcing some that we didn't know about before, like Sonic Mania Plus, a sequel to Cozy Grove o Game Dev Tycoon.

Netflix games in 2024

Sonic Mania Plusthe expanded version of the modern game that emulated the Mega Drive classics, will come to Netflix with an exclusive version on Netflix mobile phones.

Now we know that there is no Sonic Mania 2 in the works (their studio has gone on to develop a new 3D platform IP), Netflix is ​​an appropriate home for this Sonic game, given that they have the Sonic Prime series in their catalog.

Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit is a Netflix-exclusive sequel, as Spry Fox, its creators, were acquired by Netflix last year.

Y Game Dev Tycoona 1980s video game developer simulator starting in your room (released in 2013) is also coming soon to Netflix.

To that we must add games that we already knew, but of immense quality, such as Hades, Braid: Anniversary Edition, Katana Zero…and a new game based on it Calama Gamer, about which there is no more data, now that it is back in fashion with the controversial reality show in Netflix.