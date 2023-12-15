Adam Sandler and George Clooney will form a historic team to lead the new Netflix project. This is a very ambitious film for streaming.

Netflix is ​​preparing a big movie with George Clooney and Adam Sandler. The streaming platform has excited its subscribers by announcing a new film project with two Hollywood heavyweights. This will be the first time they will work together on screen. The film, directed by Noah Baumbach, co-writer of Warner Bros. Pictures' acclaimed Barbie and husband of Greta Gerwig, has a script written by Baumbach himself along with Emily Mortimer. The plot is described as a touching and funny story about adults going through stages of life.

Columbia Pictures

Although not many details have been revealed about the Netflix movie with George Clooney and Adam Sandler, this unique combination of talent is expected to deliver a film that combines emotions and humor. There is no established release date yet. But more information about this project is eagerly awaited. We will have to be patient. Of course, expectations are very high.

The future of the two Hollywood actors

For Adam Sandler, This collaboration marks another addition to their series of projects with Netflix. The actor has already participated in films such as Criminals in Sight (2023), No way are you invited to my bat mitsvá (2023) and Leo (2023). Additionally, he is finalizing other projects, such as the untitled film with the Safdie Brothers and Spaceman, scheduled for release next year.

Cordon Press

As for George Clooney, who directs the adaptation of The Boys in the Boat (2023) with Calum Turner and Joel Edgerton, the premiere is scheduled for this Christmas. He also joins Brad Pitt in the Apple TV+ movie Wolfs, which is expected to arrive in 2024. Both George Clooney and Adam Sandler will be transcendental for this new Netflix project. One that is already waiting on the platform.

Fuente: Comic Book

David Lorao

Aragonese born in Mollet del Vallès. Journalist and writer, lover of literature, music, comics and superheroes. I also like wolves and I have one called Snow.