The squid game takes another step forward as a franchise! Netflix has revealed its future plans and has surprised everyone by announcing a video game.

Netflix has announced a Squid Game video game. After the overwhelming success of the South Korean television series, the program that became a global phenomenon, the streaming company has surprised everyone by announcing the development of a video game inspired by this popular production. The news has generated a huge stir. Both among fans of the series and among followers of the video game industry. Of course, it is a 180-degree turn that almost no one expected.

The announcement of Netflix Squid Game video game It has been unexpected for many, since the program has become a true cultural phenomenon since its premiere. The series, which captivated audiences around the world with its intriguing premise and exciting challenges, has sparked unprecedented fervor. The possibility of transferring this experience to a video game has excited fans. And it has also generated great expectation and enthusiasm.

The future of the franchise points towards other media

Netflix has been expanding its reach beyond being a streaming platform. Over the past few years, he has ventured into producing interactive content. ANDNow, he will expand his horizons towards the world of video games. The announcement of the Squid Game video game represents a significant step in this direction. Let's hope they also surprise us with other titles.

He South Korean TV show on Netflix, known for its challenging games that pit contestants against each other in high-stakes competition, has become a global cultural phenomenon. The unique and exciting premise of The Squid Game has attracted audiences of diverse ages and interests. Which has contributed to its massive popularity and its transmedia language.

