Choosing the topic of conversation for the first date can be one of the most difficult tasks. A bad choice can end up creating an uncomfortable and unflattering environment. Talking about series and movies could help you create a new connection.

According to a survey conducted by Bumble of more than 2,800 members over 18 years of age in the United States, it revealed that 78% of participants consider that it is easier to talk to their matches when they share the same taste in television and movies.

But finding that person could be complicated. This situation motivated the dating application and the streaming giant to collaborate so that their users can find the perfect match with which they can continue enjoying their favorite content. At Tech Bit we tell you what this collaboration consists of and how you can be part of it.

Through the new campaign “Find the date to continue watching”, Bumble and Netflix want to help you find the ideal match. Basically, those who have been matched on the dating app will be able to test their knowledge of series like Emily in Paris, La Casa de Papel, Merlina, One Piece and more in the streaming giant’s themed trivia game.

Choosing Netflix to carry out this collaboration is not a coincidence. In a recent survey conducted by Bumble, 72% of respondents mentioned that they have talked about shows and movies during a date. For Olivia Yu, Bumble Global VP of Partnerships, this is one of her community’s favorite categories. Therefore, he confessed in a statement that “we are very excited to help people share their Netflix knowledge in a fun way and find the perfect date to continue watching their favorite series and movies.”

And everything seems to indicate that sharing these types of hobbies with your date can be more beneficial than you think. In the same Bumble survey, 59% of people belonging to the Generation Z stated that they have the same tastes in television shows and movies makes a potential partner more attractive.

Likewise, the dating app revealed that the percentage of good chats is higher when they play the trivia game. The collaboration between Bumble and Netflix is ​​available every night on the dating app in Argentina, Colombia and Mexico until December 27, 2023.

