The Netflix catalog adds Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition as its new available video games.

Netflix It is one of the emerging companies in the field of video games and with the greatest projection, since it has more than 90 projects in development at the moment. Of course, all this in parallel with his film and television productions, where he has established himself as one of the giants of the entertainment industry. To promote its emergence in video games until the launch of its own productions. is giving away some games for its subscribers and the most recent is the best trilogy in history.

We talk about Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Editionwhat includes Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas y Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, which have just been added completely free to the Netflix video game catalog. It should be remembered that their arrival on the entertainment platform comes after they will be added to iOS and Android by subscribing to GTA+. Therefore, to be able to enjoy it through Netflix you have to meet the minimum requirements of each of the systems:

iOS 16 (at least) and an A12 Android 7.0 chip or higher

Get Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for free with your Netflix subscription

Three famous cities, three epic stories. Play genre-defining classics from the original Grand Theft Auto trilogy: Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, updated for the next generation, now with across-the-board improvements across all levels , as Dazzling new lighting, environmental tweaks, high-resolution textures, increased visual distances, Grand Theft Auto V-style controls and aimingand much more that will bring these beloved games to life with unprecedented levels of detail.

Grand Theft Auto III: It all starts in Liberty City. With the revolutionary freedom to go anywhere and rob anyone, Grand Theft Auto III puts the epicenter of the criminal world at your fingertips… if you've got what it takes.Grand Theft Auto: Vice City: We welcome you to the 80s. From the decade of cardigans and pastel suits, comes the story of a man who rose to the top of the world of crime. Grand Theft Auto returns with Tommy Vercetti's story of betrayal and revenge in a tropical city brimming with neon, excess and possibility.Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas: Five years ago, Carl Johnson, aka “CJ”, fled the haze of Los Santos, San Andreas… a city torn apart by gangs, drugs and corruption. It's the early '90s. CJ has to come home. His mother has been murdered, his family has fallen apart, and his childhood friends are headed for disaster. As soon as he returns to the neighborhood, a pair of corrupt police officers unjustly accuse him of murder. CJ is forced to undertake a journey across the state of San Andreas to save his family and take control of the streets in the next installment of the series that changed everything.

