December, the last month of the year has arrived and with it one of the most beautiful seasons, and to start the first day of December on the right foot in the topic of audiovisual entertainment, streaming platforms have new content, such as Netflix, the most famous streaming service in the world with a reach of 190 countries, which during December will provide its subscribers with interesting and fun content in its monthly programming.

Discover the new series, new seasons, movies and other programs that will reach homes through Netflixwhich will be available for your entertainment and leisure time, whether with family, friends, your partner or alone, so check the list and schedule the date of your most anticipated releases on Netflix.

SERIES

Sweet Home: Season 2 (AVAILABLE)

De vuelta en Samdal‑ri (2/12/2023)

Heaven for Two: Season 3 (12/12/2023) The Crown: Season 6 (Part 2) (12/14/2023) Cindy la Regia: The Series (12/20/2023) The Monster of Old Seoul (22 /12/2023) The babysitter (12/24/2023) Berlin (12/29/2023)

FILMS

Fast and Furious (AVAILABLE)

Leaving the world behind (12/8/2023)

Family (12/15/2023) Chicks on the Run: The Origin of Nuggets (12/15/2023) Maestro (12/20/2023) Rebel Moon (Part One): Fire Girl (12/22/2023)

CHILDREN AND FAMILY

The Fairy Diary: Season 2 (12/4/2023)

Hilda: Season 3 (12/7/2023)

A Boss in Diapers 2: Family Business (12/25/2023) Pokémon Concierge (12/28/2023)

*Release dates are subject to change.

