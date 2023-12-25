The last week of December and the year 2023 begins, and Netflix, the streaming platform with a reach of 190 countries, continues with new content.

Find out which programs are yet to be released, without a doubt, some of them will interest you.

SERIES

Sweet Home: Season 2 (AVAILABLE) Back in Samdal-ri (AVAILABLE) Heaven for Two: Season 3 (AVAILABLE) The Crown: Season 6 (Part 2) (AVAILABLE) Royal Cindy: The Series (AVAILABLE) The Monster old Seoul (AVAILABLE)

The Babysitter (AVAILABLE)

Berlin (12/29/2023)

FILMS

Fast and Furious (AVAILABLE) Leaving the World Behind (AVAILABLE) Family (AVAILABLE) Chicks on the Run: Rise of the Nuggets (AVAILABLE)

Master (AVAILABLE)

Rebel Moon (Part One): The Fire Girl (AVAILABLE)

CHILDREN AND FAMILY

The Fairy Diary: Season 2 (AVAILABLE) Hilda: Season 3 (AVAILABLE)

The Boss in Diapers 2: Family Business (AVAILABLE)

Pokémon Concierge (12/28/2023)

*Release dates are subject to change.

XM

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions