The last week of December and the year 2023 begins, and Netflix, the streaming platform with a reach of 190 countries, continues with new content.
Find out which programs are yet to be released, without a doubt, some of them will interest you.
SERIES
Sweet Home: Season 2 (AVAILABLE) Back in Samdal-ri (AVAILABLE) Heaven for Two: Season 3 (AVAILABLE) The Crown: Season 6 (Part 2) (AVAILABLE) Royal Cindy: The Series (AVAILABLE) The Monster old Seoul (AVAILABLE)
The Babysitter (AVAILABLE)
Berlin (12/29/2023)
FILMS
Fast and Furious (AVAILABLE) Leaving the World Behind (AVAILABLE) Family (AVAILABLE) Chicks on the Run: Rise of the Nuggets (AVAILABLE)
Master (AVAILABLE)
Rebel Moon (Part One): The Fire Girl (AVAILABLE)
CHILDREN AND FAMILY
The Fairy Diary: Season 2 (AVAILABLE) Hilda: Season 3 (AVAILABLE)
The Boss in Diapers 2: Family Business (AVAILABLE)
Pokémon Concierge (12/28/2023)
*Release dates are subject to change.
XM
Themes
Read Also
Get the latest news in your email
Everything you need to know to start your day
Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions
Leave a Reply