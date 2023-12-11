In December, the last month of the year, Netflix, the streaming platform with the most subscribers in the world, has new content in its monthly programming.
Discover the new series, new seasons, movies, documentaries and many other programs coming to Netflix, which will be available for your entertainment time. Check the list and schedule the date of your most anticipated premieres on Netflix.
SERIES
Sweet Home: Season 2 (AVAILABLE) Back in Samdal-ri (AVAILABLE)
Heaven for Two: Season 3 (12/12/2023)
The Crown: Season 6 (Part 2) (12/14/2023)
Cindy la Regia: The series (12/20/2023) The monster of old Seoul (12/22/2023) The babysitter (12/24/2023) Berlin (12/29/2023)
FILMS
Fast and Furious (AVAILABLE) Leave the World Behind (AVAILABLE)
Family (12/15/2023)
Chicks on the run: The origin of nuggets (12/15/2023)
Maestro (12/20/2023) Rebel Moon (Part One): The Fire Girl (12/22/2023)
CHILDREN AND FAMILY
The Fairy Diary: Season 2 (AVAILABLE)
Hilda: Season 3 (AVAILABLE)
A Boss in Diapers 2: Family Business (12/25/2023) Pokémon Concierge (12/28/2023)
*Release dates are subject to change.
