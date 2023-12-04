Netflix, the most famous streaming service in the world, with a reach to more than 190 countries, will offer a varied programming during the month for its subscribers during December.from new series, final seasons, movies, seasonal programs, among others.

Check the following list and schedule the date of your most anticipated releases or the one of greatest interest to you on Netflix.

SERIES

Sweet Home: Season 2 (AVAILABLE)

Back in Samdal-ri (AVAILABLE)

Heaven for Two: Season 3 (12/12/2023) The Crown: Season 6 (Part 2) (12/14/2023) Cindy la Regia: The Series (12/20/2023) The Monster of Old Seoul (22 /12/2023) The babysitter (12/24/2023) Berlin (12/29/2023)

FILMS

Leaving the world behind (12/8/2023)

Family (12/15/2023)

Chicks on the Run: Rise of the Nuggets (12/15/2023) Maestro (12/20/2023) Rebel Moon (Part One): Fire Girl (12/22/2023)

CHILDREN AND FAMILY

The Fairy Diary: Season 2 (AVAILABLE)

Hilda: Season 3 (12/7/2023)

Pokémon Concierge (12/28/2023)

*Release dates are subject to change.

