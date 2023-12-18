Netflix, the streaming service with the greatest reach in the world, offers a variety of programming for its subscribers during December, from new series, new seasons, season finales, movies, holiday shows, among others.

Consult the following list and schedule the date of your most anticipated releases or the one of greatest interest to you on Netflix.

SERIES

Sweet Home: Season 2 (AVAILABLE) Back in Samdal‑ri (AVAILABLE) Heaven for Two: Season 3 (AVAILABLE) The Crown: Season 6 (Part 2) (AVAILABLE)

Cindy the Director: The series (12/20/2023)

The monster of old Seoul (12/22/2023)

The Babysitter (12/24/2023) Berlin (12/29/2023)

FILMS

Leaving the World Behind (AVAILABLE) Family (AVAILABLE) Chicks on the Run: The Origin of the Nuggets (AVAILABLE)

Maestro (20/12/2023)

Rebel Moon (Part One): The Fire Girl (12/22/2023)

CHILDREN AND FAMILY

The Fairy Diary: Season 2 (AVAILABLE)

Hilda: Season 3 (AVAILABLE)

Pokémon Concierge (12/28/2023)

*Release dates are subject to change.

