From comics to cinema and now to the small screen, Cindy Garza or Cindy la regia has become one of the most iconic characters in the Mexican imagination.. Created by Ricardo Cucamonga in 2005, Cindy was created as a criticism of classism and the despicable morality of the elites of Monterrey, New Lion.

The 2020 film directed by Catalina Aguilar Mastretta raised hundreds of millions of pesos in performances in movie theaters and multiple favorable reviews. That’s why now the streaming house Netflix is ​​about to release a series with this character.

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 will be the day we can see the series for the first time through the digital platform. It is expected to have the same comic tones as its predecessor products, although we will also have the opportunity to understand the character dramas in greater depth.

What will the Cindy la regia series be about?

Contrary to what one might think, the series will not try to fit into the same universe as the film. That is It is neither a prequel nor a sequel.

The story will be set in a high school Monterrey. Entry to said instance It will be the first moment in which Cindy and her friends face a mixed education, so one of the themes to be developed in the season will be the first contact with love.

