Netflix's video game business continues to take its first steps and is looking for its first internally generated success. However, while that happens, it is important to ensure a base from third parties that puts them on the map and that long-awaited moment has finally arrived for the streaming platform.

Related video: Grand Theft Auto VI: we wait 10 years for this moment…

Netflix becomes a success on mobile phones thanks to GTA

The Grand Theft Auto effect is no small thing and is just something that Netflix has just experienced since the recent launch of GTA III, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas, has resulted in a success for the platform at the video game application level. According to a report from Tweak Town, the Netflix application in the App Store and Play Store was placed in the top positions, and at times was number one, after the launch of the classic GTA installments that are now available for users. subscribers of the streaming platform.

3 Grand Theft Auto titles are now available to play on mobile on Netflix. Here are some more games — yes games! — coming in 2024: Sonic Mania Plus

Game Dev Tycoon

Hades

Katana Zero

An all-new title set in the world of Squid Game pic.twitter.com/GuMzMcDlyX — Netflix (@netflix) December 15, 2023

To date, Netflix's video game business is focused on mobile devices, so its gaming offering is only available on them as a complement to its TV series and movie experience. However, the company's plans consider the use of the cloud so that users can play from a TV, PC or device that has access to the service using only a controller.

The success of Netflix as a video game application It arrives at an important moment since it is reported that the company is working on its first AAA for PC, an ambitious project that would be exclusive and that would aim to give added value to its video game offering, taking a step forward with respect to adaptation a mobile game from its exclusive franchises.

Stay informed, at LEVEL UP.

Related video: The story behind Grand Theft Auto V

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News