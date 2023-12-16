Vivendi files appeal on network, Netco sale continues

Vivendi presented the appeal against the resolution with which the board of directors Tim approved the sale of the network to Kkr. According to what we learn, the French group requests the annulment of the decision and not the suspension of the resolution itself, so the process for the transfer of Netco goes on.

Tim flies on the stock exchange. After an initial rally close to +5.5%, the stock shoots up to +3.3% at 0.27 euros now that there is the certainty that the sale of Netco a Kkr It will go on. The legal action filed by Vivendi does not contain, according to what we understand, the request for a suspension.

