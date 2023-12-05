loading…

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled out the possibility of a Palestinian authority ruling the Gaza Strip after the war. Photo/Illustration

TEL AVIV – Prime Minister (PM) Israel , Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled out the possibility of any authority Palestine to rule Gaza Strip after the war.

“Not only will there no longer be a Palestinian Authority (referring to President Mahmoud Abbas’s government in Ramalla) in Gaza after the war; there will be no Palestinian authority in Gaza at all,” Benjamin Netanyahu told Knesset members, according to Israeli media Kan 11, as quoted by The New Arab, Tuesday (5/12/2023).

Kan 11 reported that his statement had been conveyed to senior United States (US) officials.

His comments appeared to be a response to US President Joe Biden’s remarks last month, who said that Gaza and the occupied West Bank should eventually be “reunified” under the new Palestinian Authority (PA).

Netanyahu has opposed Biden’s plan, saying that the Palestinian Authority in its current form is incapable of accepting responsibility for Gaza.

The Israeli prime minister – who heads Israel’s most right-wing government – ​​previously said the Israeli military should have “unlimited security control” in Gaza, but later reportedly agreed to allow international troops to be deployed in the territory, following US pressure.

Hamas has controlled the Gaza Strip since 2007, following a bitter conflict with Fatah, which dominates the Palestinian Authority. Palestinian Authority control is now limited to parts of the West Bank.

There are regional and international concerns about how the Gaza Strip will fare following Israel’s indiscriminate war in the territory, which has killed nearly 15,600 people, most of them women and children.