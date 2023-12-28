loading…

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant visited the Israeli Army Central Command Headquarters. Photo/PM Israel's office

TEL AVIV – Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly prevented Defense Minister (Menhan) Yoav Gallant from holding separate meetings with Mossad Head David Barnea or Shin Bet Head Ronen Bar, without him.

Israeli media reported the meeting was related to efforts to secure the release of Israeli prisoners held in Gaza.

According to The Times of Israel, Channel 12, “Citing an unnamed government source, it reported Netanyahu was unable to prevent Gallant from meeting senior military and security officials. However, the PM has barred him from including Barnea when the prime minister is not taking part in the discussions.”

On at least two occasions, Gallant had invited Barnea to attend meetings and received messages from Netanyahu's office that the prime minister did not approve of, according to reports cited by the Times of Israel.

It further added, “News site Ynet reported Netanyahu was angry after Gallant ordered Barnea to come and provide an update to him immediately after returning from a secret trip to Paris to discuss the hostage release deal, before he provided the update to the prime minister.”

“Gallant's office did not respond to the reported claims,” the Times of Israel report said.

Meanwhile the Israeli Prime Minister's office reportedly said there were no such restrictions on Gallant or Barnea.

However, the PM's office said, “The war cabinet is the only body that outlines policy and decides on the issue of hostages and the missing,” according to a Times of Israel report.

The office added, “that there are 'no exceptions'.”