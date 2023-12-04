loading…

PM Benjamin Netanyahu threatens to destroy Lebanon if Hezbollah joins an all-out war against Israel on the border between the two countries. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Prime Minister (PM) Israel Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened to destroy Lebanon if the Hezbollah militia engages in all-out war in the midst of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Netanyahu said the Israeli army was proactive in fighting Iranian-backed militia groups and had adopted a strong deterrence policy in the north against Hezbollah.

“We always act in the north against any attempt by Hezbollah to operate against us. We eradicate terror cells, drive them from the border, and destroy munitions. “We will continue with strong deterrence in the north, and total victory in the south,” Netanyahu said as quoted by the Times of Israel, Monday (4/12/2023).

“It should be clear, we are committed to restoring security in the south and north. “If Hezbollah makes a mistake and engages in all-out war, then they will destroy Lebanon with their own hands,” Netanyahu continued.

Hezbollah, a long-time ally of the militant group Hamas, has stepped up its rhetoric against Israel since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7.

The Lebanese militia group has also launched cross-border attacks on Israeli targets, triggering retaliation from the Zionist military.

Recently, Israeli troops and Hezbollah members exchanged fire on the Israel-Lebanon border. Both sides claimed to have achieved targets in attacks covering several border areas.

(but)