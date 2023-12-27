loading…

Palestinian boy at a refugee camp in Khan Younis, December 26, 2023. Photo/AP

TEL AVIV – Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu told his supporters that he was working to find countries ready to “absorb” Palestinians from Gaza.

Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom said Netanyahu made the comments at a Likud Party meeting on Monday (25/12/2023).

At that time, he tried to clarify Israel's plans after the war ended in the Gaza Strip.

“Our problem is countries that are ready to absorb it and we are working to overcome it,” Netanyahu said.

“The world is already discussing the possibility of voluntary immigration,” he explained.

He added, “A team must be formed to ensure that those who wish to leave Gaza for third countries can do so. This needs to be resolved. This had important strategic implications for the days after the war.”

His remarks were in line with statements by other senior Likud Party figures. Former Likud Party Minister Danny Danon, for example, has openly called on Western countries to accept refugees from Gaza.

Palestinians have long said Israel's current campaign in Gaza is aimed at ensuring their permanent expulsion from the territory.

Israel's military strategy appears aimed at making Gaza uninhabitable by destroying anything that sustains life, in the hope that Palestinians will “voluntarily” leave the territory.