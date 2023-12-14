loading…

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ignores international pressure and is determined to continue the war against Hamas in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Prime Minister (PM) Israel Benjamin Netanyahu has underestimated international pressure for a ceasefire in Gaza.

He boasted that nothing would stop his military from continuing the war in the Palestinian region until it wins over Hamas.

“We will continue until the end. No questions at all. I say this because of great pain, but also because of international pressure. Nothing will stop us. “We will fight to the end, until victory, nothing less,” Netanyahu said in a video statement released by his office, as quoted by Al Arabiya, Thursday (14/12/2023).

Israeli leaders say they intend to press ahead with the war in the Gaza Strip against Hamas, despite growing international pressure, including from its main ally; United States (US).

The war in Gaza, now in its third month, was launched after an unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7 by Hamas that Israeli officials say killed 1,200 people.

This has caused devastation in Gaza, killing more than 18,600 people, mostly women and children, according to Gaza's health ministry. Israel's brutal invasion also caused “unparalleled” damage to roads, schools and hospitals.

AFP reported, a day after the UN General Assembly unanimously supported a non-binding ceasefire resolution, more attacks hit Gaza and fighting broke out, especially in Gaza City, the largest urban center, and Khan Yunis and Rafah in the south.

Gaza Rocket Fire

In Israel, air raid sirens sounded in Sderot and other southern communities near Gaza as Palestinian militants fired scores of rockets, most of which were intercepted.

Sirens were also heard in the city of Ashdod north of Gaza.

The Israeli military said its air strikes had hit a militant cell in Gaza City's Shujaiya district. “Which is on its way to launch rockets towards Israel,” he said.

In Khan Younis, a family mourns father-of-seven Fayez al-Taramsi, who was killed in the attack.