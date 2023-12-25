loading…

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed reports that Israel was being pressured by the US not to expand its current war into Lebanese territory. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Prime Minister Israel Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed reports that his party had been pressured by the United States (US) not to expand the current war into Lebanese territory.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday that Netanyahu was pressured by US President Joe Biden not to attack Hezbollah in Lebanon for fear the group would launch an attack on Israel — similar to the October 7 attack launched by Hamas.

However, Netanyahu denied the report on Sunday. “Israel's actions are not dictated by external pressure,” he said.

“I have seen false publications claiming that the US has prevented and hindered us from carrying out operational operations in the region,” Netanyahu said.

“This is not true. Israel is a sovereign country. Our decisions in war are based on operational considerations and I will not explain them further,” he said again.

“The decision regarding how to use our troops is an independent decision of the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) and not the decision of another party,” he explained, as quoted by Middle East Eye, Monday (25/12/2023).

Israel is currently suffering difficulties in its war against Hamas in Gaza, Palestine.

The goal of the war, namely eliminating Hamas and returning all the hostages, was never achieved. In contrast, the Israeli military continues to suffer heavy losses with its soldiers dying almost every day in Gaza.

Israel's brutal military invasion of the Gaza Strip has killed more than 20,000 Palestinians, most of whom are women and children.

Despite widespread international condemnation, Israel and its close allies; The United States remains firmly opposed to a ceasefire, claiming that it would only benefit Hamas.

The war in Gaza began on October 7 after Hamas launched a spectacular attack on southern Israel. According to the Zionist military, around 1,200 people were killed during the Hamas attack and 240 others were kidnapped and taken to Gaza as hostages.

Not long after the big war broke out in Gaza, the Hezbollah group joined in attacking Israeli troops on the Lebanon-Israel border. However, the shootout at the border did not result in a large-scale war like what happened in Gaza.

