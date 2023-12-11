loading…

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu conveyed his displeasure to Russian President Vldimir Putin regarding Moscow’s stance on the Gaza war. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Prime Minister (PM) Israel Benjamin Netanyahu quarrel with the President of Russia Vladimir Putin in a 50 minute telephone conversation. In this conversation, the Zionist leader expressed his displeasure with Russia’s attitude in the war in Gaza, Palestine.

Quoting a Reuters report, Monday (11/12/2023), Netanyahu criticized Moscow’s dangerous cooperation with Tehran and rejected Russia’s harsh criticism of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza. The telephone conversation amid tensions between the two countries took place on Sunday.

Netanyahu expressed displeasure over Russia’s support for a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire without involving condemnation of the Hamas attack on Oct. 7 that left some 1,200 people dead and 240 others taken hostage.

The United States (US) vetoed the resolution. England abstained. Meanwhile, Russia, China and France supported the resolution calling for a ceasefire. These five countries are permanent members of the UN Security Council and they all have veto rights, but only the United States uses them.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Doha Forum virtually that his country strongly condemned the October 7 attack. “However, we do not believe that using these events for the collective punishment of millions of Palestinians by indiscriminate shelling of civilian areas is unacceptable,” Lavrov said.

Gaza health authorities say more than 18,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s brutal bombardment of Gaza. Israel claims around 7,000 Hamas “terrorists” were among the fatalities.

Lavrov said the UNSC resolution should have been stronger but that even a vetoed resolution was “better than nothing”, calling on the international community to pressure Israel to stop the war.

“Americans are very good at cancel culture. “When they don’t like a part of history or an event, they just cancel the part that preceded it,” Lavrov said.

According to Lavrov, there is a reason why Palestinians in Gaza feel like victims.

“The single most dangerous factor fueling extremism in the Middle East is the unresolved nature of the Palestinian state,” he said.