loading…

Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday (11/12/2023) accused the Palestinian Authority (PA) of trying to destroy Israel “in stages”.

The accusation was revealed in a report by the Anadolu Agency news agency.

“The difference between Hamas and the PA is only that Hamas wants to destroy us here and now, the PA wants to do it gradually,” Netanyahu said in a closed meeting of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee as quoted by Israel’s Channel 12.

There was no comment from the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority regarding Netanyahu’s allegations.

Netanyahu opposes efforts by the United States (US) to allow the Palestinian Authority to rule the Gaza Strip after the end of Israel’s ongoing war in the blockaded territory.

Washington believes there should be a Palestinian authority or government in Gaza in the post-war period.

Hamas took control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 after defeating Palestinian Authority forces following fighting following elections that Hamas won.

Since then, Palestinian Authority rule has been limited to the West Bank.

Israel resumed its military offensive in the Gaza Strip on December 1 after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas.

A total of 18,205 Palestinians have been killed and more than 49,645 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following cross-border attacks by Hamas, according to Gaza health authorities.

Israel’s death toll in Hamas attacks reached 1,200, according to official figures.

(she)