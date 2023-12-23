Isabel Molina, known as Beli, participated in La Voz 2021 on Alejandro Sanz's team, reaching the Lives.

Thanks to her participation in La Voz she is now dedicated to music, she has met many people and being here again is a dream for her.

Beli has sung Me quedo tú, a song by Chungitos that he has made his own: “I already know who he is,” said Antonio Orozco.

Malú has recognized her: “It had to do with Alejandro, I don't remember his name, but I remember who he is,” he pointed out.

Unfortunately, none of the four coaches have turned their chair: “You sing seven million times better,” Malú said.

Antonio Orozco has apologized for not having turned around and his nerves have played tricks on him.

Pablo López has given him some very special advice that I'm sure Beli will take into account. This has been his performance!