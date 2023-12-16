Nereida has reached the grand finale of La Voz thanks to the support of her coach and the viewers. The talent has proven to have a unique voice and has managed to inspire emotion in each of her performances.

In the Grand Final of La Voz, the talent sang Entre sobras y sobras me gustas, a song by her coach, Antonio Orozco, with which she made everyone present's skin crawl.

Each performance by Nereida excites us even more and seeing her sing a song by Antonio Orozco has brought tears to her eyes. Relive it in the video above!