The midfielder from Vimodrone has been playing for the club since he was six years old and scored the important goal for the equalizer against the Rossoneri: he already has five goals in the league

Francesco Sessa

December 17th – 9.23pm – MILAN

The first syllables are reassuring: Di-Ma. Separate, in Di Maggio, and not next to each other as in Dimarco. But Luca, like Federico, has the Nerazzurri tattooed on him: we often talk about a second skin and in this case it suits us really well. Di Maggio has been defending Inter for as long as he can remember: he was six years old, the first time he wore the black and blue striped shirt. He grew step by step, without flying too far with his imagination. A test? The words spoken after the goal in the derby: “Where do I place this goal among those scored in my career? I have been at Inter since I was a child and all the coaches wished me to reach the Primavera: it is certainly important, but what is important is that the team manages to obtain the best possible result.”

ALSO BOMBER JACKETS

—

The reference has always been Spring, therefore. In a word: humility. Head down and work, for a boy who makes dedication a mantra: you can understand it immediately, watching him play. He grinds out kilometers in the middle of the field, low center of gravity and a lot of desire. But he also distributes the ball well and he also has a habit of scoring goals. With the goal scored against Milan (“Was it a cross or a shot? In those cases you put the ball in hard, then what happens happens, Sarr wanted to take it but chance wanted me to score”) he rose to six goals in the season, including five in the league (only Kamaté has scored more among Cristian Chivu's boys) and one in the round of 16 of the Italian Cup, against Atalanta.

IN SPRING

—

One can only imagine it, the dream in mind for a boy who has always lived in the Nerazzurri. But before thinking about San Siro and more important stages, you must always leave the pitch with your Primavera shirt soaked in sweat. Di Maggio has already had the opportunity to taste the first team, Simone Inzaghi has added him to the “grown-ups” several times. The first call-up hasn't arrived yet, but the 2005 class (he will turn 19 on March 31st) is in no hurry. Also because there is little time to think: football has to be reconciled with school (he studies near the Konami Youth Development Centre, at the Labor private institute) and Chivu never gives it up. Luca played all the Youth League matches, in the championship he was only out twice.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

MILAN LIFE

—

Di Maggio carves out his space in a department (the midfield) full of talent: Stankovic, Akinsamiro, Berenbruch. He speaks with enviable maturity, as demonstrated by his statements after the derby: “We didn't have the opportunity to make it 2-1 but I'm proud of my teammates: we would have deserved the second goal, maybe we lacked a bit of hunger . In the first half, in terms of duels, we could have done better, but on the other side there were great players.” He identifies himself with Chivu for a moment and the thought comes by itself: having guys like that. Aware, humble and strong: against Milan he was the best on the pitch. A test from someone who knows what it means to play a derby and has always dreamed of being on the field in challenges like this: he is from Vimodrone, Milan is his home. And Inter is his life, up to this moment. Sometimes the nickname “Dimash” comes out of someone's mouth. It's still early to think about replicating the path taken by Dimarco, but Di Maggio gives the impression of knowing what he wants. And it's easy to think what she hopes for his career. Now, surely, to give everything in Spring: then we'll see.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED