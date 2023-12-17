A certainly promising game! Today we bring you confirmation of news for this Nintendo Switch game. The information has been offered today by those responsible: it is Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters.

According to what was shared, the title will be available next January 23, 2024 in the West for €49.99. Your download size has now been confirmed: this is 6,1 GB. This is the space that those who decide to buy it and download it digitally in the eShop must have free in the console's memory.

In this Neptunia game, while the Goddesses responded to a distress call from the distant PC Continent, Nepgear and the other candidates went to investigate an abandoned laboratory.

It was there where they found the Goddess Cinderella, who trapped them in a deep sleep pod. When they woke up, 2 years had already passed. Meanwhile, the latest smartphone, the rPhone, dominated the market. Neptune has been missing since his mission to the PC Continent, and during the absence of his Goddess and Candidate, Planeptune has been devastated by a strange phenomenon, the Trendi Outbreaks.

Without family and home, Nepgear falls into a deep depression, thus offering a story about finding hope in the midst of despair and the rebirth of a Goddess after destruction. We leave you with the trailer for Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters:

