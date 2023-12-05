loading…

Many Gurkha soldiers were recruited by Russia to fight against Ukraine. Photo/Reuters

KATHMANDU – Nepal says it has asked Moscow not to recruit its citizens into Gurkha soldiers working for Russia. They asked Russia to send Nepalese soldiers stationed there back to the Himalayan country after revealing six soldiers serving in the Russian military had been killed.

Nepalese soldiers, called Gurkhas, are known for their bravery and fighting skills, and have served in both the British and Indian armies after India’s independence in 1947 under an agreement between the three countries.

The small Himalayan country, sandwiched between China and India, has no such agreement with Russia, which invaded neighboring Ukraine in February 2022 and has been embroiled in war since then.

Nepal’s government said in a statement that six of its citizens, who had served in the Russian army, were killed, without providing any details.

“The Nepalese government has asked the Russian government to immediately return their bodies and pay compensation to their families,” Nepal’s foreign ministry said, as reported by Reuters.

Diplomatic efforts are underway to free one Nepalese citizen who served in the Russian army and was captured by Ukraine. Nepal also urged its citizens not to join the army in any war-torn country.

English-language daily The Kathmandu Post quoted Milan Raj Tuladhar, Nepal’s ambassador in Moscow, as saying that 150-200 Nepalis were working as mercenaries in the Russian army.

The Russian Embassy in Kathmandu did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Millions of Nepalese citizens work in civil works primarily as laborers in industry and construction sites in South Korea, Malaysia and the Middle East.

