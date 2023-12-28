Definitely, 2023 It was a great year for the gaming industry in terms of good quality releases. Xbox studios were not far behind and gave us interesting proposals in recent months. However, there is one title that stood out for its charisma and excellent combat system.

It is clear that Starfield, the ambitious RPG from Bethesdawas the most important release of the year for Xbox. Unfortunately, he was unable to captivate all players equally, and even received mixed ratings from the community. Right now, it has “mostly negative” reviews on Steam.

Thus, it is interesting to discover that a title that debuted in a surprising way became the best Xbox exclusive of 2023. We are talking about nothing more and nothing less than HI-FI RUSH, the jewel of Tango Gameworks.

HI-FI RUSH was one of the best surprises of 2023

At the beginning of 2023, rumors suggested that the announcement of the new project of Tango Gameworks It was imminent. In it Developer_Direct On January 25, the reports were confirmed and the studio officially presented HI-FI RUSH, a rhythm combat title that immediately stood out for its vibrant colors and charismatic characters.

The surprise was that this project was released after the live broadcast, so subscribers of Xbox Game Pass They were able to play it at no additional cost on the day of the announcement. The unexpected premiere allowed it to be a success in the community.

The action title hack and slash had a very good reception by the players and the press, and currently has an average score of 87 on Metacritic. In this way, it became the best Xbox exclusive of 2023.

For context, Forza Motorsport has a rating of 84, while Starfield does the same with 83 points. On the other hand, Redfall, Arkane Austin's controversial multiplayer title, is one of the worst games of the year with a score of 56 on Metacritic.

HI-FI RUSH is one of the best games of 2023

Now, was HI-FI RUSH a commercial success? Jeff Grubb, renowned journalist and insider, indicated that the game was unable to meet financial expectations, despite its good reception; however, Aaron Greenbergvice president of marketing at Xbox, denied that report and assured that they are very happy with the performance of the project.

HI-FI RUSH got 5 nominations at The Game Awards 2023 and won in the Best Audio Design category.

But tell us, did you like this title? Did you give it a chance? Let us read you in the comments.

HI-FI RUSH is available for PC and Xbox Series X|S. Click on this link to read more news related to him.

