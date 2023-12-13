As happens every year, the annual summaries of various social networks and applications flood the phones and computers of the most curious. After enjoying Spotify’s Wrapped and Twitch’s Recap, Google has revealed the most prominent terms in each area.

Among all the trends that have dominated the list, one that has caught the attention is the most searched songs all year long. Although many might think it would be Shakira’s song with Bizarrap or one of K-Pop, the most searched for in 2023 has turned out to be nothing more and nothing less than the opening of Oshi no Ko.

This anime has become one of the most shocking surprises of the entire year, becoming positioned as the best Japanese animated work in history with just its first chapter. Although it has declined in popularity over time, it is undeniable that the series has left a significant mark on the industry.

Anime is becoming more and more established in society worldwide, and this impact is reflected in Google searches. If we examine Google queries on other topics, we will notice that several animes occupy high positions in different lists. One Piece, for example, ranks as the third most searched series of the year, and more Google searches are expected as time progresses.

