The future of United States air defense does not involve gigantic bombers or large-caliber aircraft. Go through the drones. This is published in a report from the CSIS (Center for Strategic and International Studies) collected by Anduril, the drone company of the creator of the Oculus Rift.

The potential in air superiority lies in small unmanned systems, being low in cost, reusable and capable of expanding support in complex operations in which recognition and precision are necessary.

A gap in American defense. In recent weeks alone, US troops have been attacked more than 73 times in Iraq and Syria. These attacks are largely due to the increase in the use of drones by enemy troops. According to Anduril, the dilemma is the lack of effectiveness of using expensive and limited missile weapons against cheap drones.

The forces must bet on drones. The CSIS report indicates that US forces have to seek the use of small and medium-sized drones. According to the document, its use “amplifies other trends in modern warfare, such as further complicating airspace, saturating battlefields with more reconnaissance and attack means, and expanding support for precision strike complexes.”

Almost all are advantages. The commitment to drones has advantages beyond the ease of including them in operations. They are viable in terms of costs, requiring only one drone operator. The use of aviation platforms, according to the report, typically requires more than 100 people per platform for use and maintenance.

The training curve is also lower, in addition to not requiring investment in infrastructure for its implementation. In terms of capabilities, the CSIC highlights “unique capabilities for modern warfare”, related to the increase of air operations at a low cost, as well as the ability to quickly scan and attack “targets of interest.”

I reiterate. Almost… Drones are still limited in some aspects, such as carrying capacity (explosives, heavy supplies, etc.). Although one of the biggest problems they face has to do with flight range and autonomy. Currently, combat drones can fly at ranges of about eight kilometers, insufficient for many operations.

They are also not capable of operating in the same conditions as conventional aircraft. They are more sensitive to wind and adverse conditions.





Evolution in features (and price) in drones. Image: CSIC

We are not talking about something new. Although special focus is now being placed on increasing the number of drones available to the army, they have been used in combat operations for nearly 10 years. The CSIC cites as examples the civil war in Yemen, which began in 2014, the civil war in Iraq or the current invasion of Ukraine by Russia, in which drones with Chinese technology from DJI, drones with Iranian technology and small unmanned aircraft with Russian technology.

