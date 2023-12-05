Whether for work, pleasure or to explore new horizons while traveling, mastering different languages ​​undoubtedly enriches your life. However, not all languages ​​are equal in terms of difficulty. Some can be a real challenge, depending on your native language and other factors.

Just as some languages ​​are more complex, others are simpler. For example, Spanish is a fairly regular language, with clear grammatical rules and not very complicated pronunciation.

In contrast, Mandarin Chinese is a tonal language, meaning that the meaning of a word can change depending on how it is pronounced, making it difficult in most situations.

If you thought that this language is the most complicated to learn, as well as Arabic, Korean, Basque or Hungarian, you are wrong. There is a language that is the most difficult in the world, it’s about the Navajo. Which is originally from Native Americans, which has challenged learners for generations.

The challenge of Navajo, the most difficult language in the world

Navajo is a Native American language spoken by the Navajos, a Native American people living in Arizona and New Mexico, United States. It is the most spoken native language in North America, with more than 170,000 speakers.

The complexity of the language has led to its survival being threatened in the era of globalization, but above all discrimination.

This indigenous people, from Canada, suffered a forced displacement to their current territory in the 1860s, in a tragic episode called the Long Walk. This tribe, who preserve their ancestral traditions, live in hogans, which are circular houses made of mud and wood.

Their daily life is filled with sacred rituals, such as making beautiful sand paintings and four-day races to celebrate girls’ coming of age, known as kinaalda.

Why is it so complicated to learn the Navajo language?

Navajo is a complex and unique language that presents a number of challenges for speakers of other languages.

In fact, listening to native speakers can be intimidating, since it implies that words with the same spelling can have different meanings depending on intonation. Some examples of why the Navajo is the most difficult language to learn in the world:

It is a language that uses tones to distinguish the meaning of words. It means that they are variations in the pitch of the voice when pronouncing a syllable. It has four types of tones: high, low, rising and falling. This means that the same word can have different meanings depending on the tone given to it. An example is the word “review”that means “between” in a high tone, y “his father” with a low tone. It is a language with an impressive phonetic richness. It has 33 consonants and 12 vowels, some of which are very peculiar and difficult to pronounce. A clear example is the consonant ł, which is produced by placing the tip of the tongue on the roof of the mouth and exhaling air from both sides of the mouth. Navajo grammar is very different from English, especially when it comes to verbs, which are very complex and express many aspects of action, such as manner, aspect, number, person, and evidence. .

It should be noted that the Navajo language verbs They change depending on how a certain action is performed, whether it is with one hand, with two hands, with an instrument, etc.

In this way, the verb násh’ááh means “handle something once” and is used when doing something with one hand, while the verb yish’ááh means “to handle something repeatedly” and is used when doing something with two hands or with an instrument.

There are more than seven verb forms, 12 aspects and 10 sub-aspects, which gives rise to a great variety of expressions.. The specific action, the object involved, and other factors influence the verbal form, making the learning process even more challenging.

It is important to mention that the Navajo language faces the threat of disappearing in the future. Although the tribe has about 400,000 members, only about 170,000 speak the language fluentlyaccording to 2017 data.

This means that less than half of Navajos use it in their daily lives. The reason for this decline is found in history, economy and society, which have favored the use of English over this language.

Likewise, people have suffered compulsory education, discrimination and the loss of their cultural identity, which has affected their linguistic transmission. Although there are initiatives to recover and value the Navajo language and culture, their continuity is not assured.