Today we have news about Animal Crossing: New Horizons and how a character seems to have changed jobs due to a peculiar glitch.

Specifically, Reddit user DetectiveNervous7426 has shared a screenshot from Animal Crossing: New Horizons, showing Pili in the Mini Nook instead of in the Hermanas Manitas, where she normally works alongside her sister Mili.

This unusual encounter occurred for two years and persisted even after moving the location of the Handy Sisters on the island. Although other players can have Pili return to his designated location, it is unclear how this affects the operation of the store. Although villagers do not usually shop at these stores, some bugs can cause NPC characters to go to unexpected places, as seen in this case.

You can check it below:

Glitch?

byu/DetectiveNervous7426 inAnimalCrossing

If you are interested, you can take a look at our complete coverage of New Horizons at this link.

Fuente.