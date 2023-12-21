Loading player

For weeks there has been discussion about a possible new pause in the fighting in the Gaza Strip, to allow the arrival of new international aid and slow down the very serious humanitarian crisis underway among the Palestinian population. The negotiations have become more intense and concrete in recent days, but the chances of a truce in the short term seem rather slim.

On Wednesday, one of Hamas's main political leaders in exile abroad, Ismail Haniyeh, visited Cairo, Egypt, to negotiate a new truce. According to what some people familiar with the facts told various international newspapers, Haniyeh proposed a one-week truce in which Hamas would free 40 Israeli hostages, including women, children and elderly or sick men, but not soldiers.

Hamas, however, would like that, before any negotiations are formalized, Israel suspends all military operations in Gaza – both the bombings and the ground invasion – and allows the arrival of new convoys with humanitarian aid in the Strip.

This demand was confirmed by Hamas in a statement on Thursday in which it said that “there is a Palestinian national decision that there will be no discussions on the release of prisoners or exchange agreements until after a complete cessation of aggression.” It is not clear what Hamas means by “Palestinian national decision” and whether it implies that Islamic Jihad, which is the second largest armed group in the Strip and is believed to hold some of the people kidnapped on October 7, was also involved in the discussions. .

On this point there seems to be no possibility of finding a convergence at the moment, given that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly repeated in recent days that he has no intention of stopping the invasion of Gaza until he has achieved “all objectives we have set: eliminate Hamas, free our hostages and remove any threat from Gaza.”

Since the war began in the Strip there has been only a brief truce, which lasted from November 24 to December 1 and led to the release of 105 Israeli hostages by the radical Palestinian group Hamas in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners. Hamas is still holding around a hundred people hostage, which according to Israel is 129 in total, mostly men. In the first truce only Israeli women and minors were freed, as well as hostages of other nationalities, mainly Thai, but on the basis of separate agreements that were not part of those for the truce with Israel.

Negotiations for a new truce are being carried out separately by Israel and Hamas, who do not communicate directly but only through international intermediaries. For Israel, the government of Qatar is acting as mediator, which has good relations with both parties and which had already negotiated the first truce, while the political leaders of Hamas are discussing with Egypt, a country which borders to the south the Gaza Strip, and which has a fundamental role in the arrival of international aid: the Rafah border crossing was for weeks the only one open between Gaza and abroad, and only in the last few days has Israel allowed the opening of a gate on the border between its territory and the Strip, that of Kerem Shalom, in the south-east of the country, to allow the entry of trucks with humanitarian aid.

During the first truce, the suspension of fighting was extended day by day, and only after Hamas had given Israel a list of hostages that it would release the following day. Now, however, Hamas would like to have the guarantee of a stable truce of at least seven days, and that of not having to submit to Israel every day a list of hostages to be released.

This proposal is currently considered unacceptable by Israel, which would like to be able to negotiate from time to time with Hamas, especially to try to obtain the release of some of the soldiers held hostage in Gaza: the release of the soldiers would have a very important political value for the government Israeli, but so far Hamas has not wanted to discuss this possibility.

Since the end of the truce, meanwhile, Israel has resumed bombing the entire Strip with great intensity, and has also begun to invade the southern part of the territory, which until then had been excluded from ground military operations. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinian people have been forced to leave their homes and go south, to the border with Egypt, but without the possibility of leaving the Strip.

Around 2 million Palestinian civilians who had fled from the north at the beginning of the Israeli invasion had already gathered in this part of the territory, and between the spread of diseases and the scarcity of food, water and basic necessities, living conditions for the population they are becoming increasingly more complicated.

In the meantime, there are also ongoing negotiations at the United Nations between the main world governments to find a solution. In recent weeks the Security Council, the agency's main executive body, had repeatedly rejected proposals to approve a resolution calling for an immediate and permanent humanitarian ceasefire.

It did so mainly because of the veto of the United States, which is one of the five permanent members of the Security Council, and therefore has the power to block any decision. The Council was due to meet on Monday to vote on a new resolution, in which the main point should be the arrival of new humanitarian aid in Gaza rather than the suspension of fighting. But according to what various sources told international newspapers, the wording of the text still met with various opposition, and the vote was postponed twice, both on Tuesday and Wednesday.

