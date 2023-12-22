He only appears on screen for 5 minutes, but without Mera, would it be the same?

In the DC cinematic universe, certain characters quietly slide into supporting roles, but their impact is undeniable. Such is the case of Mera, played by Amber Heard, in The Lost Kingdom. The film, starring Jason Momoa as Aquaman, devotes less than five minutes of screen time to Mera, but her presence is crucial. This sequel primarily revolves around the relationship between Arthur Curry (Aquaman) and his half-brother Orm, relegating Mera to a less prominent role, although she remains central to the plot.

A pillar in the shadow

Although Mera appears briefly in the lost kingdom, her influence is felt throughout. In the opening narrative, we see Mera married to Aquaman, facing challenges such as motherhood and governing the Seven Kingdoms. This dynamic sets the tone of the film, providing essential context for the events that follow.

Despite her brief appearance, the Queen of Atlantis saves Aquaman three times during the film, a feat that underscores her importance to the narrative. These actions demonstrate that, although her presence on screen is limited, her role is vital to the development of the main character and the advancement of the story.

In the eye of the hurricane

Heard's limited participation in the film has generated various speculations. Some suggest that her role was affected by her legal dispute with Johnny Depp, although director James Wan has denied these claims. On the other hand, reports from Variety indicate that certain scenes with Mera were eliminated due to a lack of chemistry between Heard and Momoa, as well as behind-the-scenes conflicts.

The Lost Kingdom is not only significant for its content, but also for being one of the last films before the long-awaited DCU reboot. This change marks a new chapter for the cinematic universe, with future productions that could alter the dynamics of established characters like Mera.

The evolution of an icon in DC

In the vast DC universe, Mera is not just a support character, but an icon that has evolved over time. Since her first appearance in the comics in 1963, Mera has transcended her initial role as a love interest to become a figure of power and resistance. In The Lost Kingdom, her brief but significant presence reflects this evolution, showing a strong woman, capable of influencing the course of events despite her limited screen time. His relationship with Aquaman It goes beyond romance, being an alliance of equality and strength, aspects that resonate with the audience.

Comparatively, the character stands out among other female characters in the universe DC . Although her role is minor compared to that of Wonder Woman, for example, her influence is undeniable. Mera represents a paradigm of female empowerment, not only in his ability to save Aquaman, but also in his ability to govern and make crucial decisions. This treatment of the character signals a positive step forward in the representation of women in superhero films, a necessary and welcome change in the industry.

Mera beyond the screen

Beyond her participation in the lost kingdom, the character of Mera has left an indelible mark on the DC universe. From her first appearance in the comics to her portrayal on the big screen, Mera has evolved from a supporting character to an essential one in the Aquaman mythology. Her role as mother, queen and warrior highlights the complexity and strength of the character, elements that, although briefly explored in the film, remain fundamental to understanding the essence of the sequel.

In short, the character's presence in the sequel may be brief, but his influence is profound. Her role as savior, mother, and queen provides an additional layer of complexity to the narrative, proving that even in the smallest roles, there is a power and importance that should not be underestimated.