Gönül is not going to allow Sengül and Orhan to remarry and wants to prevent it at any cost. Without thinking twice, Afra's mother ruins the Eren aunt's wedding dress. Sengül was redoing the one for her first wedding to make it more economical!

After discovering what Gönül has done to her, Sengül is devastated, although she is clear that she is going to have a queen's wedding and that her enemy is not going to stop her.

Sengül tells Nebahat everything and she, as if she were a true fairy godmother, tells him that she will be in charge of buying her a wedding dress and all the preparations.

What Sengül cannot imagine is that Nebahat was not only going to buy just the bride, but also the entire family… even little Umutcan will have his own outfit for this unforgettable day!

“I'm going to be a princess, I have my dress too,” Emel shouts excitedly while Sengül realizes what a big heart Mrs. Nebahat has. Great moment!

