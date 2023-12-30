Actor Ncuti Gatwa, known for his roles as Ken in Barbie and Eric in Sex Education, will become Doctor Who's Fifteenth Doctor, but that won't be his only notable role.

Ncuti Gatwa is one of the actors of the moment, and in 2024 it will continue to give something to talk about for its appearance in two of the most powerful series of the year. One of them you will surely already know, since we have not stopped writing about the next season of Doctor Who in recent weeks, and the other is a war drama de Apple TV+.

Although Ncuti Gatwa had already appeared in some series before becoming Eric Effiong for Sex Education from Netflix, his rise to fame came precisely thanks to this role and the powerful impact that both the series and his character had on the audience.

This year, Dear friend has continued to make its way in the industry, appearing in one of the biggest phenomena of the year – since there has been nothing as viral as the Barbenheimer-, becoming one of the Ken that appeared in the movie Barbie of Greta Gerwig.

His next step has been to become the Fifteenth Doctor of Doctor Whowhose adventures we have already been able to enjoy in the christmas special Doctor Who: The Church of Ruby Road for Disney Plus, but they will continue to expand next year with the premiere of the new season of the series.

What projects await Ncuti Gatwa in 2024?

Another series in which we can see it, although with a little less prominence, will be Masters of the Aira war drama set in the Second World War that will come to Apple TV+ the next January 26, 2024. In it, Ncuti Gatwa will step into the shoes of the second lieutenant Robert Daniels.

As you can see, Ncuti Gatwa will have a 2024 full of interesting projects, and it will surely not take long for us to discover others beyond Doctor Who and the new Apple TV+ miniseries.

